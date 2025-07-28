Tensions Escalate Near Dachigam National Park
An encounter occurred between terrorists and security forces near the Dachigam National Park, prompting a strategic operation by the army's Chinar Corps. Acting on intelligence, the security forces launched a counter-militancy operation in Harwan. Initial reports suggest two to three terrorists are trapped in the area.
28-07-2025
An encounter erupted between terrorists and security forces close to Dachigam National Park in Harwan on Monday, as confirmed by officials.
According to a social media update from the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, contact was established in General Area Lidwas, with operations continuing.
Triggered by intelligence inputs, the security operation involved gunshots and a swift mobilization of reinforcements. Early reports indicate the presence of two to three trapped terrorists in the cordoned-off enclave.
