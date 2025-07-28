Tensions Escalate Near Dachigam National Park

An encounter erupted between terrorists and security forces close to Dachigam National Park in Harwan on Monday, as confirmed by officials.

According to a social media update from the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, contact was established in General Area Lidwas, with operations continuing.

Triggered by intelligence inputs, the security operation involved gunshots and a swift mobilization of reinforcements. Early reports indicate the presence of two to three trapped terrorists in the cordoned-off enclave.

