Left Menu

Tensions Escalate Near Dachigam National Park

An encounter occurred between terrorists and security forces near the Dachigam National Park, prompting a strategic operation by the army's Chinar Corps. Acting on intelligence, the security forces launched a counter-militancy operation in Harwan. Initial reports suggest two to three terrorists are trapped in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-07-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 13:02 IST
Tensions Escalate Near Dachigam National Park
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An encounter erupted between terrorists and security forces close to Dachigam National Park in Harwan on Monday, as confirmed by officials.

According to a social media update from the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, contact was established in General Area Lidwas, with operations continuing.

Triggered by intelligence inputs, the security operation involved gunshots and a swift mobilization of reinforcements. Early reports indicate the presence of two to three trapped terrorists in the cordoned-off enclave.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025