Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Shooting at Bangkok's Or Tor Kor Market

In a tragic incident at Bangkok's Or Tor Kor market, a gunman killed five people, including himself. The victims also included four security guards. Police are investigating the motive behind the attack, a rare mass shooting in Thailand. Two women were injured in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 28-07-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 14:03 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Shooting at Bangkok's Or Tor Kor Market
  • Country:
  • Thailand

A tragic event unfolded at Bangkok's renowned Or Tor Kor market on Monday, when a gunman opened fire, killing five people before turning the gun on himself. The incident occurred at 12:38 pm and sent shockwaves through the community.

Among the deceased were four security guards. The Bangkok Post reported that the shooter was found dressed in a black T-shirt and camouflage shorts, lying on a bench within the market premises. Authorities identified him as Noi Praidaen, a 61-year-old man from Khong district, Nakhon Ratchasima.

Two women sustained injuries in the attack. Police are actively investigating the motivation behind this tragic incident. While mass shootings are uncommon in Thailand, some deadly occurrences have been reported over the years, including an incident in 2023 where a 14-year-old shot several individuals at a Bangkok mall.

