CBI Steps In: PWD Engineer's Suspected Suicide Sparks Wide Investigation
The Assam cabinet has handed over the investigation into a PWD assistant engineer's suspected suicide to the CBI. The engineer, pressured by seniors to ignore malpractices, was found dead in July. With public concern growing, the case is under scrutiny to uncover potential inter-state links.
- Country:
- India
The Assam cabinet has transferred the investigation of a Public Works Department (PWD) engineer's suspected suicide to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced.
A Special Investigating Team (SIT) was initially formed to probe the tragic incident involving the assistant engineer of the PWD's Bongaigaon sub-division, who was found dead in her apartment on July 22, allegedly driven to suicide by pressure from superiors to ignore construction malpractice.
With significant public concern and potential links beyond state borders, a comprehensive investigation by the CBI is now deemed necessary. The chief minister revealed that three arrests have been made and measures, including detailed forensic examinations, are underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- Cabinet
- Investigation
- Suicide
- CBI
- PWD
- Engineer
- Bongaigaon
- SIT
- Public Concern
ALSO READ
Top Telangana Engineer Nabbed in Massive Corruption Scandal
Colonel's Clash: CBI Takes Over Probe into Punjab Parking Dispute
High Profile Parking Dispute: CBI to Investigate Assault on Colonel
Ajay Kumar Shrivastava: Pioneering Leadership in Aerospace Engineering
High Court Orders CBI Probe into Colonel's Assault Case