CBI Steps In: PWD Engineer's Suspected Suicide Sparks Wide Investigation

The Assam cabinet has transferred the investigation of a Public Works Department (PWD) engineer's suspected suicide to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced.

A Special Investigating Team (SIT) was initially formed to probe the tragic incident involving the assistant engineer of the PWD's Bongaigaon sub-division, who was found dead in her apartment on July 22, allegedly driven to suicide by pressure from superiors to ignore construction malpractice.

With significant public concern and potential links beyond state borders, a comprehensive investigation by the CBI is now deemed necessary. The chief minister revealed that three arrests have been made and measures, including detailed forensic examinations, are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)