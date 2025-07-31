Left Menu

CBI Steps In: PWD Engineer's Suspected Suicide Sparks Wide Investigation

The Assam cabinet has handed over the investigation into a PWD assistant engineer's suspected suicide to the CBI. The engineer, pressured by seniors to ignore malpractices, was found dead in July. With public concern growing, the case is under scrutiny to uncover potential inter-state links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam cabinet has transferred the investigation of a Public Works Department (PWD) engineer's suspected suicide to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced.

A Special Investigating Team (SIT) was initially formed to probe the tragic incident involving the assistant engineer of the PWD's Bongaigaon sub-division, who was found dead in her apartment on July 22, allegedly driven to suicide by pressure from superiors to ignore construction malpractice.

With significant public concern and potential links beyond state borders, a comprehensive investigation by the CBI is now deemed necessary. The chief minister revealed that three arrests have been made and measures, including detailed forensic examinations, are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

