High-profile Arrests in Pune Drug Bust: Unraveling the Connections
A Pune court remanded five accused, including former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse's son-in-law Pranjal Khewalkar, in judicial custody concerning a drug party case. The prosecution seeks deeper investigation into objectionable content found on their phones and the source of contraband, while defense disputes further police custody.
- Country:
- India
A high-profile drug case unfolded in Pune as five individuals, including Pranjal Khewalkar, the son-in-law of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse, were remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.
The accused appeared before Additional Sessions Judge J G Dorle, where the prosecution pushed for an extension of police custody citing found chats and videos as key elements for ongoing investigations.
Authorities intend to trace the contraband's source, but defense attorneys opposed, noting two women had already been remanded for drug possession. The arrests followed a police raid on a drug party at a luxurious studio apartment in Kharadi, revealing cocaine, marijuana, and other paraphernalia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Foreign Funding Scrutiny: University of Michigan Under Federal Investigation
Supreme Court Grills Haryana SIT Over Professor’s Social Media Investigation
Mother Wins Custody of Daughter After High Court's Landmark Ruling
International Custody Battle Unfolds in Karnataka Forest
High Stakes Politics: ADM in Saharanpur Under Investigation for Misconduct