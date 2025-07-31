High-profile Arrests in Pune Drug Bust: Unraveling the Connections

A high-profile drug case unfolded in Pune as five individuals, including Pranjal Khewalkar, the son-in-law of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse, were remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.

The accused appeared before Additional Sessions Judge J G Dorle, where the prosecution pushed for an extension of police custody citing found chats and videos as key elements for ongoing investigations.

Authorities intend to trace the contraband's source, but defense attorneys opposed, noting two women had already been remanded for drug possession. The arrests followed a police raid on a drug party at a luxurious studio apartment in Kharadi, revealing cocaine, marijuana, and other paraphernalia.

(With inputs from agencies.)