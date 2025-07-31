Left Menu

Baldwin's Legal Setback and Global News Highlights

A New Mexico judge dismissed Alec Baldwin's lawsuit concerning the 2021 'Rust' shooting. Bishop Cherry Vann becomes the first female and LGBTQ+ archbishop in Britain. Global highlights include Trump's trade tensions, the Lebanon-Hezbollah arms issue, and renewed sanctions on Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:34 IST
In a recent development, a New Mexico judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by actor Alec Baldwin against local prosecutors and sheriff's officials. The suit, related to the 2021 'Rust' shooting incident, was thrown out due to inaction over the past six months.

Beyond U.S. borders, Bishop Cherry Vann made history as the first woman and LGBTQ+ cleric to serve as an archbishop in Britain's Anglican churches, a move signaling progress within the international Anglican community.

In other major news, President Donald Trump escalated trade tensions with Canada, linking economic policies to geopolitical stances. Meanwhile, significant sanctions were levied against Iran by the U.S., targeting key figures within the Iranian shipping industry.

