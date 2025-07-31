Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Authority Under Judicial Scrutiny: A Test of Presidential Power

A U.S. appeals court is reviewing President Trump's power to impose tariffs after a lower court challenged his authority on sweeping levies. The outcome could impact the use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act for tariffs. Legal arguments emphasize Congress's constitutional role over tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:49 IST
Trump's Tariff Authority Under Judicial Scrutiny: A Test of Presidential Power
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The authority wielded by President Donald Trump to impose tariffs has come under scrutiny as a U.S. appeals court reviews his actions, initially challenged by a lower court. Central to the debate is whether Trump's sweeping levies exceeded presidential powers, particularly under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, based in Washington, D.C., is evaluating the legal validity of 'reciprocal' tariffs aimed at a broad array of U.S. trading partners. These tariffs, criticized for roiling financial markets and affecting supply chains, are the focal point of legal challenges by small U.S. businesses and several states led by Democrats.

Trump's use of tariffs as a strategic tool in foreign policy negotiations, especially concerning China, Canada, and Mexico, has sparked a legal confrontation over the constitutional separation of powers. While Trump claims expansive tariff-setting authority via IEEPA, opponents argue that the power to regulate tariffs lies with Congress. The court's decision, anticipated keenly, could set a precedent on presidential trade powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025