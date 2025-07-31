Left Menu

Supreme Court Cancels FIR Against Andhra 'Dharna' Protesters

The Supreme Court annulled an FIR against individuals involved in a 'dharna' in Andhra Pradesh in 2019. The court upheld that their actions were within their rights to free speech and peaceful assembly. The bench ruled no evidence suggested electoral interference, thereby voiding the chargesheet.

The Supreme Court delivered a significant judgment on Thursday, annulling an FIR against individuals connected with a 'dharna' protest in Andhra Pradesh in 2019. The court stated that the protesters were exercising their democratic rights to free speech and peaceful assembly.

The bench, comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan, noted that the FIR had been filed as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was in force during the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. However, the charges presented no evidence of undue electoral influence.

The verdict came after Manchu Mohan Babu, chairman of Sri Vidyaniketan Educational Institutions, and his son challenged an Andhra Pradesh High Court order that had refused to quash proceedings against them. The court concluded that continuing prosecutions served no purpose as no significant public rights were violated during the protest.

