Tragic Loss in East London: The Fatal Stabbing of Gurmuk 'Gary' Singh

A 30-year-old British Sikh man named Gurmuk Singh, also known as Gary, was fatally stabbed in East London. The attack involved known associates. Amardeep Singh, 27, has been arrested and charged with murder. The incident is believed to be isolated, and investigations are ongoing, with several others released on bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-07-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 19:35 IST
In a tragic incident casting a pall over East London, a 30-year-old British Sikh man, Gurmuk Singh, popularly known as Gary, was fatally stabbed. The Metropolitan Police have reported that the attack involved individuals acquainted with each other, reinforcing community shock.

Gary's family has expressed their grief, describing him as a sociable individual loved by all. The incident occurred on Felbrigge Road in Ilford, with police and emergency services arriving swiftly to find Gary suffering from stab wounds. Despite efforts to save him, Gary succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Amardeep Singh, 27, is now in custody, facing charges of Gary's murder, with a trial set for January 2026 at London's Old Bailey. Local law enforcement emphasizes the isolated nature of this case and reassures the community while continuing investigations. Additional arrests have been made, with several individuals released on bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

