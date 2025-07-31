Myanmar's Staggered Election: A Response to Security Concerns

Myanmar's leader announced on Thursday that the nation's general election will be split between December and January due to ongoing security concerns, as reported by state television.

Min Aung Hlaing, the armed forces chief and leader of Myanmar, addressed this during a gathering of the country's defence and security chiefs, according to MRTV's nightly news bulletin.

The decision to stagger the election comes in response to safety challenges, aiming to ensure a secure voting environment for citizens across the country.

