Left Menu

Myanmar's Staggered Election: A Response to Security Concerns

Myanmar's leader announced that the country's general election will take place in December and January due to security issues. The announcement was made during a meeting of defence and security chiefs and broadcasted by state television channel MRTV.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:00 IST
Myanmar's Staggered Election: A Response to Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Myanmar's leader announced on Thursday that the nation's general election will be split between December and January due to ongoing security concerns, as reported by state television.

Min Aung Hlaing, the armed forces chief and leader of Myanmar, addressed this during a gathering of the country's defence and security chiefs, according to MRTV's nightly news bulletin.

The decision to stagger the election comes in response to safety challenges, aiming to ensure a secure voting environment for citizens across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025