Judiciary Examines Limits on Presidential Tariff Powers

In a heated session, appeals court judges questioned the breadth of former President Donald Trump's tariff powers under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). These tariffs, critical to Trump's foreign policy, face legal challenges from states and businesses citing potential overreach.

The crux of the argument revolves around whether IEEPA extends to include tariff imposition, with government attorney Brett Shumate asserting that it provides the president 'extraordinary' authority during crises. Opponents, however, maintain that such powers lie with Congress.

As the courts deliberate, the issue reflects broader financial implications, including increased federal revenue from tariffs and potential inflationary effects on consumers and corporates amid ongoing trade negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)