Shashi Prakash Goyal Takes Helm as Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary

Shashi Prakash Goyal, a 1989-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh. Succeeding Manoj Kumar Singh, Goyal aims to drive the state's development, focusing on industrial growth and economic development. He also aims to transform Uttar Pradesh into a one trillion-dollar economy.

IAS officer Shashi Prakash Goyal was announced as the new Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, succeeding Manoj Kumar Singh, who retired on July 31. Goyal, belonging to 1989 IAS batch, formerly served in pivotal roles including additional chief secretary to the state's chief minister.

Goyal expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for this new role, promising adherence to policies of zero tolerance and zero corruption. He envisions industrial and economic development to propel Uttar Pradesh towards a one trillion-dollar economic milestone.

Goyal emphasized the timely completion of ongoing developmental projects to ensure top quality, aspiring to establish Uttar Pradesh as a prime industrial hub, providing a brighter future for the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

