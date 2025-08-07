Security Reviewed in Doda and Kishtwar by Top Army Official

A senior Army official on Thursday evaluated the security condition of Doda and Kishtwar, two strategic mountainous districts, conducting a detailed threat assessment at various checkpoints in the area.

Lieutenant General P K Mishra, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army's White Knight Corps, is on an extensive visit to the Jammu region, focusing on the operational readiness of troops as Independence Day draws near. "The GOC White Knight Corps, alongside the GOC of Counter Insurgency Force (Delta), executed an operational review in Doda and Kishtwar. Key discussions revolved around the internal security scenario, thorough threat assessment, and force distribution for counter-terrorism operations," the Corps relayed on social media platform X.

Attention is being paid to strengthening area dominance, intensifying surveillance, and ensuring coordinated, proactive responses to any emerging threats. Prior to this visit, the Corps commander also reviewed the security situation in Poonch, concentrating efforts on maintaining operational dominance and crafting integrated responses to neutralize potential adversaries' "nefarious designs."

