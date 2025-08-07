Left Menu

Tragedy in Odisha: A Cry Ignored

Odisha has witnessed another tragic self-immolation by a woman, allegedly due to inaction by the BJP-led state government. BJD chief Naveen Patnaik criticized the administration, referencing a Kendrapara district student's suicide following threats from an ex-boyfriend. This is part of a pattern of increasing violence against women in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:09 IST
Tragedy in Odisha: A Cry Ignored
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha mourns yet another tragic loss as a young woman took her life through self-immolation, a reaction to alleged threats from an ex-boyfriend and subsequent neglect by local authorities.

BJD leader Naveen Patnaik has criticized the BJP-run state government, citing their failure to address crimes against women, particularly the recent incidents where young women lost their lives.

Patnaik expressed his condolences and called for urgent action, questioning how many more lives must be lost before the state government takes responsibility and implements changes to protect women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025