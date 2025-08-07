Tragedy in Odisha: A Cry Ignored
Odisha has witnessed another tragic self-immolation by a woman, allegedly due to inaction by the BJP-led state government. BJD chief Naveen Patnaik criticized the administration, referencing a Kendrapara district student's suicide following threats from an ex-boyfriend. This is part of a pattern of increasing violence against women in the state.
Odisha mourns yet another tragic loss as a young woman took her life through self-immolation, a reaction to alleged threats from an ex-boyfriend and subsequent neglect by local authorities.
BJD leader Naveen Patnaik has criticized the BJP-run state government, citing their failure to address crimes against women, particularly the recent incidents where young women lost their lives.
Patnaik expressed his condolences and called for urgent action, questioning how many more lives must be lost before the state government takes responsibility and implements changes to protect women.
