Tragedy in Odisha: A Cry Ignored

Odisha mourns yet another tragic loss as a young woman took her life through self-immolation, a reaction to alleged threats from an ex-boyfriend and subsequent neglect by local authorities.

BJD leader Naveen Patnaik has criticized the BJP-run state government, citing their failure to address crimes against women, particularly the recent incidents where young women lost their lives.

Patnaik expressed his condolences and called for urgent action, questioning how many more lives must be lost before the state government takes responsibility and implements changes to protect women.

(With inputs from agencies.)