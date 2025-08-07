Left Menu

Trump Advocates Expansion of Abraham Accords for Middle East Peace

Former U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized the importance of Middle Eastern countries joining the Abraham Accords to ensure peace in the region. Trump highlighted this amid claims of Iran's nuclear arsenal being obliterated. The accords face challenges due to the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:23 IST
Trump Advocates Expansion of Abraham Accords for Middle East Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Former U.S. President Donald Trump called for more Middle Eastern countries to join the Abraham Accords, asserting that doing so would bring lasting peace to the region. His statement came on Thursday as he underscored the importance of collective diplomatic efforts.

Trump's remarks were made in the context of Iran's nuclear capabilities, claiming that their arsenal had been obliterated. He urged countries in the Middle East to participate in the agreements initiated during his presidency.

The Abraham Accords were initially signed with four Muslim-majority nations to normalize relations with Israel, a development facilitated by U.S. diplomacy. However, current efforts to expand these accords face hurdles due to escalating conflicts in Gaza leading to high casualties and widespread starvation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025