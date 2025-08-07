Trump Advocates Expansion of Abraham Accords for Middle East Peace

Former U.S. President Donald Trump called for more Middle Eastern countries to join the Abraham Accords, asserting that doing so would bring lasting peace to the region. His statement came on Thursday as he underscored the importance of collective diplomatic efforts.

Trump's remarks were made in the context of Iran's nuclear capabilities, claiming that their arsenal had been obliterated. He urged countries in the Middle East to participate in the agreements initiated during his presidency.

The Abraham Accords were initially signed with four Muslim-majority nations to normalize relations with Israel, a development facilitated by U.S. diplomacy. However, current efforts to expand these accords face hurdles due to escalating conflicts in Gaza leading to high casualties and widespread starvation.

