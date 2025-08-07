Trump’s Tariff Tsunami: Global Trade Faces New Challenges

The landscape of international trade was dramatically altered as higher tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump came into effect, pushing U.S. import duties to their highest point in a century.

In a move affecting numerous countries including Brazil and Switzerland, these tariffs are forcing negotiations and reshaping global supply chains, as affected nations seek to mitigate the impact. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva have both firmly opposed compromising their nations' interests.

With an emphasis on reducing trade deficits, Trump's tariffs will severely test international relations and economic stability. Meanwhile, some partners have managed to negotiate lower rates, while others plan to confront the U.S. with unified strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)