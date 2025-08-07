Left Menu

Light Aircraft Crashes in Nairobi's Githurai

A light aircraft crashed in Nairobi's Githurai neighborhood. Details on casualties are unclear. The type of aircraft and cause of the crash remain unknown. Police and army spokespeople have not provided further comments regarding the incident.

07-08-2025
A light aircraft has crashed into the densely populated Githurai neighborhood of Nairobi, according to a report by Kenya's Star newspaper. As of now, details regarding any casualties remain ambiguous.

The incident took place in a northeastern suburb, but the specifics concerning the type of aircraft involved and the cause of the crash have not been disclosed. Authorities are still investigating the matter.

Efforts to obtain more information were met with silence, as the police spokesperson could not provide details immediately, and the army spokesperson has not yet responded to requests for comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

