Light Aircraft Crashes in Nairobi's Githurai
A light aircraft crashed in Nairobi's Githurai neighborhood. Details on casualties are unclear. The type of aircraft and cause of the crash remain unknown. Police and army spokespeople have not provided further comments regarding the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:25 IST
A light aircraft has crashed into the densely populated Githurai neighborhood of Nairobi, according to a report by Kenya's Star newspaper. As of now, details regarding any casualties remain ambiguous.
The incident took place in a northeastern suburb, but the specifics concerning the type of aircraft involved and the cause of the crash have not been disclosed. Authorities are still investigating the matter.
Efforts to obtain more information were met with silence, as the police spokesperson could not provide details immediately, and the army spokesperson has not yet responded to requests for comments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Manipur Police Arrests Highlight Crackdown on Militant Activity
Dramatic Night: Police Encounters in Mathura and Firozabad Lead to Arrests
Delhi Police Nabs Terror Outfit Member
Four kanwariyas killed after being knocked down by car in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district: Police.
Police say 2 dead, 2 seriously wounded in Northern Ireland shooting, reports AP.