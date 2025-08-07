Left Menu

Meghalaya Government Resolves GHADC Revenue Share Dues

Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the release of Rs 120 crore in revenue share dues to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC). The state government claims all dues are settled and blames the previous Congress-led committee for pending issues, highlighting problems like illegal appointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma declared on Thursday that the government has released Rs 120 crore in revenue share to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

The state's duty to share revenue royalties with GHADC has been fulfilled, according to Sangma, who accused past Congress-led committees of mismanagement and irregular appointments.

Despite previous salary issues, Sangma noted that 80 per cent of employee wages were settled during the NPP's tenure, with steps taken to streamline council administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

