Tragedy in Ballia: Young Boy Drowns in Floodwaters
An 11-year-old boy named Yuvraj Gupta tragically drowned while bathing in floodwaters in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred near his grandparents' home. Local boatmen and police retrieved his body for a post-mortem examination, according to police reports.
A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district as an 11-year-old boy drowned in floodwaters on Thursday.
Yuvraj Gupta, who was visiting his maternal grandparents in west Tola Haldi village, went to bathe around 10 a.m. and tragically lost his life in the waters.
Authorities, together with local boatmen, recovered his body. The police have sent it for a post-mortem examination, said Bairia Deputy Superintendent Mohammad Faheem Qureshi.
