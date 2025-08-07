Tragedy in Ballia: Young Boy Drowns in Floodwaters

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district as an 11-year-old boy drowned in floodwaters on Thursday.

Yuvraj Gupta, who was visiting his maternal grandparents in west Tola Haldi village, went to bathe around 10 a.m. and tragically lost his life in the waters.

Authorities, together with local boatmen, recovered his body. The police have sent it for a post-mortem examination, said Bairia Deputy Superintendent Mohammad Faheem Qureshi.

(With inputs from agencies.)