National Workshop Sets Roadmap for Next Phase of Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan

In a significant stride toward shaping the future of grassroots governance in India, the National Consultative Workshop on the revamped Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) was inaugurated today at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. The day-long workshop, organized by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR), brought together senior officials from State Panchayati Raj Departments, representatives of Union Territories, and experts from State Institutes of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PRs).

Presiding over the inaugural session, Shri Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, MoPR, emphasized the importance of field-driven feedback and participatory decision-making to further refine the RGSA’s implementation strategy and co-create a robust framework for its upcoming phase beginning 2026. The current phase of RGSA is set to conclude in 2025.

Reimagining Panchayats for the Future

Addressing delegates in his keynote speech, Shri Bharadwaj described the workshop as a critical platform for stakeholder engagement and urged participants to provide field-based suggestions and insights. He reiterated the constitutional importance of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) as units of Local Self-Government and advocated for their active role in planning, governance, and decision-making.

“Panchayats must not be viewed merely as implementers of schemes, but as full-fledged participants in India's democratic and development processes,” he said.

He further stressed that true institutional strengthening is only possible when systems are responsive to ground realities and committed to delivering quality governance at every level.

RGSA 2026: Building on Achievements, Guided by Insights

Shri Sushil Kumar Lohani, Additional Secretary, MoPR, shared that the consultative process is integral to designing a more responsive, accountable, and transformative version of RGSA. The next phase, he explained, will be shaped by field-level learning, stakeholder feedback, and emerging governance priorities.

Shri Lohani acknowledged the noteworthy progress under the current RGSA, including:

Digital governance integration via the eGramSwaraj Portal, which streamlines the Planning-to-Payment process and promotes transparency and accountability.

Deployment of the Panchayat Advancement Index, enabling data-driven decision-making by identifying performance gaps across PRIs.

Capacity building and training programs that empower Panchayat representatives with knowledge, tools, and leadership skills.

Implementation of need-based training modules, customized for region-specific requirements.

These achievements, he noted, have already strengthened Panchayats as responsive institutions, particularly in rural infrastructure, digital service delivery, and participatory development.

Thematic Sessions and Group Discussions

The workshop included detailed presentations on RGSA’s evolution and technical sessions that focused on its cost norms, funding mechanisms, and operational structures. A core highlight of the workshop was the focused group discussions on five critical components:

Capacity Building & Training – Innovative methods to empower elected representatives and functionaries. Institutional Mechanisms – Strengthening administrative and technical support structures for PRIs. Panchayat Infrastructure – Addressing physical infrastructure needs for effective PRI functioning. PESA Implementation – Strategies for effective operationalization of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act in tribal regions. Special Components & Innovation – Leveraging technology, promoting local economic development, and enabling inclusive governance.

Each group comprised officials from states and UTs who shared success stories, challenges, and policy suggestions. Key takeaways included the need for localized training content, digitization of Panchayat records, resource convergence, and capacity enhancement for Gram Sabhas.

Vision Aligned with Viksit Bharat @2047

The discussions and insights gathered at the workshop will directly inform the design of the next phase of RGSA. The MoPR aims to align the Panchayati Raj system with the broader vision of “Viksit Bharat @2047”, which envisages India’s transformation into a developed, inclusive, and participatory democracy by its centenary of independence.

By strengthening PRIs through a holistic blend of capacity building, digital integration, responsive governance, and community participation, RGSA seeks to empower over 2.6 lakh Gram Panchayats across the nation.

About RGSA: A Backbone of Decentralized Governance

Launched in its current form in 2018, the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan is a centrally sponsored scheme aimed at enhancing the capacities and capabilities of PRIs. It provides support for training, infrastructure, and digital enablement to ensure efficient, transparent, and inclusive delivery of services at the grassroots.

With its revamped version from 2026, RGSA is poised to become a cornerstone in building resilient and future-ready local governance institutions, serving as both the voice and engine of rural development in the years ahead.