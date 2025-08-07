Left Menu

U.S. Tariff Surge: $50 Billion Monthly Revenue Anticipated

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick predicts the nation's tariff revenue could hit $50 billion monthly. With increasing levies on imports from multiple countries, additional income from sectors like semiconductors and pharmaceuticals is expected. The ongoing tariff negotiations with China may extend the August 12 deadline by 90 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:43 IST
U.S. Tariff Surge: $50 Billion Monthly Revenue Anticipated
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick predicted a substantial tariffs revenue increase to $50 billion per month, citing new import levies across various countries.

He indicated that higher tariffs on goods such as semiconductors and pharmaceuticals could further boost income, promising a significant economic impact.

Lutnick noted the possibility of extending an August 12 deadline for a tariff agreement with China, hinting at a potential 90-day extension as negotiations progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025