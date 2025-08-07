U.S. Tariff Surge: $50 Billion Monthly Revenue Anticipated

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick predicted a substantial tariffs revenue increase to $50 billion per month, citing new import levies across various countries.

He indicated that higher tariffs on goods such as semiconductors and pharmaceuticals could further boost income, promising a significant economic impact.

Lutnick noted the possibility of extending an August 12 deadline for a tariff agreement with China, hinting at a potential 90-day extension as negotiations progress.

