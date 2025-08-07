Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Pigeon Feeding Ban in Mumbai

Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha asserted that the Jain community was not involved in a protest against a tarpaulin cover at a pigeon feeding spot in Mumbai. He called for balance between public health and bird survival. The BMC's feeding ban led to legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-08-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 19:03 IST
Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha clarified on Thursday that the Jain community was not involved in a protest at a pigeon feeding site in Mumbai, where agitators removed a BMC-installed tarpaulin cover to offer grains to pigeons.

During the protest, which occurred at the Dadar Kabutarkhana to counter BMC's efforts to discourage pigeon feeding, demonstrators clashed with police. Lodha, responsible for skill development and overseeing Mumbai's suburban district, stated he was unfairly implicated in the controversy.

Lodha condemned the protest and emphasized the need to protect public health while ensuring bird survival. The BMC's pigeon feeding ban has sparked legal disputes, and Lodha further criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for allegedly undermining public trust in constitutional institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

