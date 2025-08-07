Indictments Issued in Thailand Building Collapse After Earthquake

In a significant legal development, 23 individuals and companies in Thailand have been formally indicted over their alleged roles in the tragic collapse of a Bangkok office building. The structure fell after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that killed at least 92 people.

The incident involved prominent firms such as Italian-Thai Development Co and its Chinese partner, China Railway No 10 company. Both companies' executives, Premchai Karnasuta and Zhang Chuanling, along with designers and engineers, face charges including professional negligence and use of forged documents.

An investigation revealed structural flaws and non-compliance with engineering standards as key factors in the collapse. The quake's epicenter was in Myanmar, where thousands perished. This is not the first legal issue for Italian-Thai Development's Premchai, who has a previous conviction related to illegal hunting.

(With inputs from agencies.)