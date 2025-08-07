Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are preparing for a high-stakes summit, aiming to resolve the ongoing Ukraine conflict. This announcement follows Trump's frustrations with Putin and threats of new sanctions. The prospects of this meeting have already had a positive impact on the Russian stock market, signaling investor optimism.

Amidst threats of new sanctions and increased tariffs, the meeting aims to address the 3-1/2 year conflict in Ukraine. The potential outcomes of the summit raise questions among European leaders about Trump's stance and possible concessions that might unfavorably affect Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy insists Europe must be involved in the peace process and seeks a dignified resolution. Discussions surrounding a potential trilateral meeting with Putin and Trump underline the complexities of the geopolitical landscape. Concerns linger over possible realignments and their impact on European security.

