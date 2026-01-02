Left Menu

Zelenskiy Appoints Defence Spy Chief as New Top Adviser Amid Escalating Tensions

President Zelenskiy appointed defence spy chief Kyrylo Budanov as his top adviser to strengthen Ukraine's defences and restore trust amid tensions with Russia. The move replaces Andriy Yermak, who resigned amid a corruption scandal, marking a shift from civilian to military leadership in key roles.

Updated: 02-01-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 21:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to fortify Ukraine's defences, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appointed Kyrylo Budanov, the defence spy chief, as his top adviser. This decision places a respected military leader at the core of Ukraine's decision-making process as it strengthens its position against Russian aggression.

Budanov, who is 39 and a decorated war veteran, steps into the role following the resignation of Andriy Yermak amid a corruption scandal. The appointment marks a significant shift from the traditional civilian leadership seen in such positions, reflecting a broader focus on security and diplomatic efforts.

In addition to Budanov's expertise, Zelenskiy emphasized the country's need for a greater focus on military and diplomatic efforts. Budanov, known for his covert operations against Russia, will focus on enhancing Ukraine's strategic security, a critical play as the nation navigates challenging peace negotiations with U.S. backing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

