Zelenskiy Appoints Defence Spy Chief as New Top Adviser Amid Escalating Tensions

In a strategic move to fortify Ukraine's defences, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appointed Kyrylo Budanov, the defence spy chief, as his top adviser. This decision places a respected military leader at the core of Ukraine's decision-making process as it strengthens its position against Russian aggression.

Budanov, who is 39 and a decorated war veteran, steps into the role following the resignation of Andriy Yermak amid a corruption scandal. The appointment marks a significant shift from the traditional civilian leadership seen in such positions, reflecting a broader focus on security and diplomatic efforts.

In addition to Budanov's expertise, Zelenskiy emphasized the country's need for a greater focus on military and diplomatic efforts. Budanov, known for his covert operations against Russia, will focus on enhancing Ukraine's strategic security, a critical play as the nation navigates challenging peace negotiations with U.S. backing.

