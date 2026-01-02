Zelenskiy Appoints Defence Spy Chief as New Top Adviser Amid Escalating Tensions
President Zelenskiy appointed defence spy chief Kyrylo Budanov as his top adviser to strengthen Ukraine's defences and restore trust amid tensions with Russia. The move replaces Andriy Yermak, who resigned amid a corruption scandal, marking a shift from civilian to military leadership in key roles.
In a strategic move to fortify Ukraine's defences, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appointed Kyrylo Budanov, the defence spy chief, as his top adviser. This decision places a respected military leader at the core of Ukraine's decision-making process as it strengthens its position against Russian aggression.
Budanov, who is 39 and a decorated war veteran, steps into the role following the resignation of Andriy Yermak amid a corruption scandal. The appointment marks a significant shift from the traditional civilian leadership seen in such positions, reflecting a broader focus on security and diplomatic efforts.
In addition to Budanov's expertise, Zelenskiy emphasized the country's need for a greater focus on military and diplomatic efforts. Budanov, known for his covert operations against Russia, will focus on enhancing Ukraine's strategic security, a critical play as the nation navigates challenging peace negotiations with U.S. backing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
