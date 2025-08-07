Left Menu

ASEAN Observers to Mediate Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio endorsed Thailand and Cambodia's decision to permit ASEAN observers to inspect contested border areas after a violent conflict. This development is seen as a step forward in reinforcing the ceasefire and ensuring both nations adhere to their commitments.

Updated: 07-08-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:15 IST
In a diplomatic breakthrough, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has praised Thailand and Cambodia for agreeing to allow ASEAN observers to inspect disputed border regions. This decision follows the conclusion of a violent five-day conflict that has since transitioned into a ceasefire.

Rubio, in a public statement, applauded this progress, highlighting it as an 'important step forward in solidifying the ceasefire arrangement.' He also emphasized the establishment of the ASEAN observation mechanism as crucial to lasting peace.

Expressing optimism, Rubio noted President Trump and his own expectation that both Cambodia and Thailand would strictly adhere to their commitments to end hostilities. The move marks a significant diplomatic achievement in regional conflict resolution efforts.

