Controversy Over 'Phansi Ghar' Raises Historical Misrepresentation Allegations in Delhi Assembly

The Delhi Assembly is at the center of a historical controversy, as Speaker Vijender Gupta denies the existence of a 'Phansi Ghar' on its premises, describing it instead as a 'tiffin room.' Gupta cites a 1912 map to support this claim, prompting a deeper investigation by the Privileges Committee.

Former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with key political figures present during the 2022 inauguration of a structure labelled as an execution room, will be summoned for an in-depth inquiry into the matter. The Speaker criticizes what he perceives as an intentional distortion of history.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party is under scrutiny to provide evidence supporting the 'Phansi Ghar' narrative, yet has not furnished any substantive justification. The Speaker stresses the importance of preserving historical integrity, announcing that restoration efforts will return the premises to their original form.

