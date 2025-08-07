Supreme Court Calls for Investigation in Lakhimpur Kheri Witness Complaint

The Supreme Court on Thursday intervened in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, instructing a senior police official from Lucknow to meet an eyewitness claiming intimidation. This comes as the bench questioned the state's police force, asking why they had not acted after a complaint was filed in June.

Despite the Uttar Pradesh police's assertion that the witness was uncooperative, the court deemed this explanation insufficient. It emphasized the necessity of a police inquiry into the complaint if it holds merit. The court further mandated the submission of a detailed status report post-investigation.

The hearing also addressed past court decisions, including bail conditions for Ashish Mishra, son of a former minister implicated in the case. While Mishra was granted bail, he has been barred from political activities in Lakhimpur Kheri, following allegations of witness tampering.

