Controversy in Perambalur: Hindu Munnani Protests Arrest

The Hindu Munnani, an affiliate of the RSS, has condemned the arrest of its office-bearer in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur district. The right-wing group asserts that the arrest was for their expressed support for the Narikurava community.

The situation arose from a contentious burial of a Narikurava woman in S Erayur village, Veppanthattai taluk. Conflicting claims have surfaced regarding the religious affiliations within the family, as the Hindu and Christian identities were reportedly at dispute.

The organization reported that its Perambalur district secretary, Selvakumar, was apprehended by Mangalamedu police. In response, a protest was organized at Eraiyur-Chinnaru Bazaar to call for his release.

(With inputs from agencies.)