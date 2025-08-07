Left Menu

Beed Transformation: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Vision for Growth

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar calls for introspection in Beed, focusing on law obedience. Efforts include launching a railway route, establishing an innovation center, and addressing labor issues for regional development. Pawar emphasizes legal obedience and intent towards Beed's cultural and industrial advancement.

Updated: 07-08-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:29 IST
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

During a visit to Beed, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar called on residents to introspect on their district's image and ensure law enforcement is upheld, irrespective of background. Addressing crime issues and mentalities, Pawar emphasized the need for reform.

The Deputy CM announced plans to inaugurate the Beed-Ahilyanagar route on Mukti Sangram Din while championing industrialization with a proposed innovation center. This facility is expected to generate a skilled workforce annually, fostering economic growth.

Pawar also tackled local labor concerns, suggesting a departmental transfer to improve the Gopinath Munde Sugarcane Cutting Laborers Corporation's efficiency. The speech, part of the 'Mission Sathi' event, highlighted governmental steps to uplift Beed's workforce and infrastructure, retaining cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

