Sudanese Airstrike Targets Nyala Airport: Conflict Escalates in Darfur
A Sudanese airstrike destroyed a suspected Emirati military aircraft at Nyala airport, killing at least 40 mercenaries. The strike highlights escalating tensions between Sudan's military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) amid ongoing civil war. The UAE denies involvement, while RSF continues efforts to control Darfur.
A Sudanese airstrike targeted Nyala airport in Darfur, destroying an alleged Emirati military aircraft and resulting in the deaths of at least 40 mercenaries, according to Sudanese officials and rebel sources.
The deadly strike underscores the deepening conflict between Sudan's military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which erupted into a full-blown civil war in April 2023. Tens of thousands have been killed, and millions displaced in a crisis marked by suspected war crimes.
The United Arab Emirates rejected the claims of involvement, calling them "unfounded." Despite these denials, RSF continues to seize control in Darfur, recently imposing a blockade on el-Fasher and attacking civilian sites.
(With inputs from agencies.)
