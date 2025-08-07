Left Menu

Sudanese Airstrike Targets Nyala Airport: Conflict Escalates in Darfur

A Sudanese airstrike destroyed a suspected Emirati military aircraft at Nyala airport, killing at least 40 mercenaries. The strike highlights escalating tensions between Sudan's military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) amid ongoing civil war. The UAE denies involvement, while RSF continues efforts to control Darfur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:57 IST
Sudanese Airstrike Targets Nyala Airport: Conflict Escalates in Darfur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A Sudanese airstrike targeted Nyala airport in Darfur, destroying an alleged Emirati military aircraft and resulting in the deaths of at least 40 mercenaries, according to Sudanese officials and rebel sources.

The deadly strike underscores the deepening conflict between Sudan's military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which erupted into a full-blown civil war in April 2023. Tens of thousands have been killed, and millions displaced in a crisis marked by suspected war crimes.

The United Arab Emirates rejected the claims of involvement, calling them "unfounded." Despite these denials, RSF continues to seize control in Darfur, recently imposing a blockade on el-Fasher and attacking civilian sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025