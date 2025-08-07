FDA Fast-Tracks Domestic Drug Manufacturing with PreCheck

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the launch of FDA PreCheck, a program designed to expedite the construction and review process for domestic drug manufacturing plants. This initiative aims to strengthen the U.S. drug supply and reduce reliance on foreign manufacturers.

The move aligns with President Trump's executive order emphasizing the importance of domestic drug production. FDA Commissioner Marty Makary indicated that the PreCheck initiative is vital to reversing America's foreign manufacturing dependency. In June, the FDA also rolled out incentives for drug developers meeting domestic production goals, promising quicker application reviews.

The Trump administration has threatened tariffs on pharmaceutical imports to promote this shift. Companies like AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, and Johnson & Johnson have committed substantial investments to expand their domestic presence. A public meeting scheduled for September 30 aims to further discuss this groundbreaking initiative.

