Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Tamil Nadu Fishermen Detained by Sri Lankan Navy

In a pressing appeal to India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chief Minister M K Stalin revealed the arrest of 14 Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Seized alongside their boats, the incident has escalated tensions, marking the 17th such detainment in the year 2025 and affecting livelihoods.

Despite previous requests to the Centre for diplomatic interventions, these arrest incidents persist. Sri Lankan authorities currently hold 237 fishing boats and 80 Indian fishermen in custody.

