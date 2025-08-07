Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Tamil Nadu Fishermen Detained by Sri Lankan Navy
Chief Minister M K Stalin urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take swift action following the arrest of 14 Tamil Nadu fishermen and the seizure of their boats by Sri Lankan authorities. This marks the 17th incident in 2025, with ongoing detentions impacting fishermen's livelihoods.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:18 IST
- India
In a pressing appeal to India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chief Minister M K Stalin revealed the arrest of 14 Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.
Seized alongside their boats, the incident has escalated tensions, marking the 17th such detainment in the year 2025 and affecting livelihoods.
Despite previous requests to the Centre for diplomatic interventions, these arrest incidents persist. Sri Lankan authorities currently hold 237 fishing boats and 80 Indian fishermen in custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
