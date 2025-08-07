Protests Spark Over Chennai's Waste Management Privatization
Conservancy workers have been protesting for eight days against the Greater Chennai Corporation's plan to privatize waste management, claiming it threatens their livelihood. Political parties such as AIADMK and CPI(M) have shown support. The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has initiated action to protect workers' jobs.
Political parties, including the Opposition AIADMK and CPI(M), have thrown their support behind conservancy workers protesting the Greater Chennai Corporation's decision to privatize waste management in specific zones.
The protest, in its eighth day, reflects workers' concerns over job security and potential exploitation, issues highlighted by demonstrators from CPI(M) outside the GCC headquarters.
The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has demanded a response from relevant authorities to ensure SC/ST workers' job protection, amid broad political criticism over the ruling government's handling of the situation.
