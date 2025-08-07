Left Menu

Protests Spark Over Chennai's Waste Management Privatization

Conservancy workers have been protesting for eight days against the Greater Chennai Corporation's plan to privatize waste management, claiming it threatens their livelihood. Political parties such as AIADMK and CPI(M) have shown support. The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has initiated action to protect workers' jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:19 IST
Protests Spark Over Chennai's Waste Management Privatization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Political parties, including the Opposition AIADMK and CPI(M), have thrown their support behind conservancy workers protesting the Greater Chennai Corporation's decision to privatize waste management in specific zones.

The protest, in its eighth day, reflects workers' concerns over job security and potential exploitation, issues highlighted by demonstrators from CPI(M) outside the GCC headquarters.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has demanded a response from relevant authorities to ensure SC/ST workers' job protection, amid broad political criticism over the ruling government's handling of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025