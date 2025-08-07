Left Menu

Canada Reaffirms F-35 Fighter Jet Deal Amid Defense Review

Canadian defense officials advise continuing with the purchase of 88 F-35 jets from Lockheed Martin, despite an earlier review considering alternatives. Prime Minister Mark Carney's administration is cautious due to Canada’s dependence on U.S. defense, but sees benefits in avoiding disruptions with American ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canadian defense authorities are urging Ottawa to move forward with the acquisition of 88 Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets, sticking to the initial plan rather than dividing the order, according to two sources familiar with the proceedings.

According to insider sources, the Defense Ministry's review does not make a formal recommendation, leaving the decision to Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal government. Carney initiated the review in March amid concerns over Canada's reliance on U.S. defense industries.

The Defense Ministry highlighted integration issues and potential extra costs with European alternatives, emphasizing the significance of original plans amidst U.S. tariff disputes and a stagnating trade dialogue. Defense Minister David McGuinty reaffirmed the plan to purchase 88 jets, aligned with Canadian economic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

