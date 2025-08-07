Farmers Rally Against Punjab's Controversial Land Pooling Policy

In a defiant stand, farmer organizations in Punjab organized a rally on Thursday, voicing their opposition to the state government's contentious land pooling policy. The policy, backed by the Bhagwant Mann administration, is said to be a move that could leave farmers without their ancestral lands.

Farmer leaders passionately denounced the scheme, vowing that not a single inch of land will be taken from them. They highlighted past instances where land acquired by the state remained undeveloped, with promises to farmers left unfulfilled.

Addressed by prominent figures including Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, the gathering underscored a wider struggle—to protect Punjab's fertile lands and ensure the future of its agrarian communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)