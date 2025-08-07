Bank Employee Framed Friend in False Rape Case for Rs 1 Crore
A bank employee in Mumbai was arrested for allegedly framing her IT professional friend in a fake rape case to extort Rs 1 crore. She demanded a no-objection certificate for bail. After the friend's month-long imprisonment, his employment was terminated due to fabricated allegations.
A bank employee has been arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly framing her IT professional friend in a false rape case. As per the police, the accused sought to extort Rs 1 crore in exchange for a no-objection certificate (NOC) to facilitate bail for her friend.
The allegations reveal that the woman conspired to imprison her ex-partner with fabricated charges. After he spent over a month in jail, the woman approached his sister, demanding the substantial sum in exchange for the NOC. She also took measures to inform his employer, resulting in his termination.
The victim had repeatedly filed complaints, but no action was taken until he appealed to the Borivali magistrate's court. Following court orders, the accused and two others have been booked with further investigations continuing.
