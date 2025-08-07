Tragic Collision in Central Kenya: Train-Bus Accident Claims Lives

A tragic collision between a train and a bus claimed at least six lives near the town of Naivasha in central Kenya, local police reported on Thursday. Scores were injured in the accident, which has brought grief to the community.

The incident occurred near Morendat Farm, situated on the northeastern edge of Lake Naivasha. According to local police commander Anthony Keter, the scene was chaotic as rescue teams worked tirelessly to recover victims and help the injured.

A Red Cross worker at the scene informed Reuters that so far, four bodies have been recovered from the wreckage, with efforts continuing to search for more victims. The local community and law enforcement are deeply shaken by the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)