Calcutta High Court Deliberates on Protest Rally Amid Ongoing Outcry

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday refrained from issuing an interim order in a case involving a protest rally planned near the West Bengal state secretariat, Nabanna, set for August 9.

The rally has drawn attention, coinciding with the anniversary of a heinous crime where a doctor was raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College, leading to national outrage.

The court emphasized that protesters should remain peaceful and respect public and governmental property. It ruled the state government could enforce prohibitory orders and provide alternative protest venues.

