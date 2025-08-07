Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Deliberates on Protest Rally Amid Ongoing Outcry

The Calcutta High Court has not issued an interim order against a protest rally near West Bengal's Nabanna. The petition relates to last year's incident at R G Kar Medical College that sparked a nationwide outcry. The court emphasizes peaceful protest and the safeguarding of public property.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday refrained from issuing an interim order in a case involving a protest rally planned near the West Bengal state secretariat, Nabanna, set for August 9.

The rally has drawn attention, coinciding with the anniversary of a heinous crime where a doctor was raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College, leading to national outrage.

The court emphasized that protesters should remain peaceful and respect public and governmental property. It ruled the state government could enforce prohibitory orders and provide alternative protest venues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

