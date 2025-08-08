Germany Halts Military Exports Amidst Gaza Conflict
Germany will stop military exports to Gaza, as announced by Chancellor Friedrich Merz. This decision marks a shift in Berlin's policy towards Israel due to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Germany supports Israel, but the public is demanding governmental actions over humanitarian concerns.
Germany has announced a halt to military exports that could potentially be used in the Gaza Strip, Chancellor Friedrich Merz revealed on Friday. This follows Israel's decision to broaden its operations in the region, emphasizing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
The announcement signifies a pivotal change in Germany's longstanding policy toward Israel, an ally traditionally supported due to historical Holocaust-related guilt. Merz stated, "The German government will not approve any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice."
Despite recognizing Israel's right to disarm Hamas and release hostages, Germany is faced with public pressure due to Gaza's worsening humanitarian situation. The government prioritizes negotiations for a ceasefire and the release of hostages but advises Israel against annexation actions in the West Bank. This comes amidst reports of increased arms exports to Israel and ensuing legal challenges by human rights organizations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
