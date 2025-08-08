Switzerland Negotiates on US Import Tariffs

The Swiss government announced on Friday that it remains in talks with the United States regarding the recent surge in import duties. As of Thursday, Swiss products now face a 39% tariff, prompting continued negotiations.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) confirmed the discussions are aimed at mitigating the additional costs imposed by these US tariffs. A statement to Reuters highlighted that dialogues remain focused on lowering these fees.

This development underscores the ongoing efforts by Switzerland to protect its export market from the economic impact of heightened import duties in the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)