Left Menu

Switzerland Negotiates on US Import Tariffs

The Swiss government is actively engaging in discussions with the United States to negotiate a reduction in the newly imposed 39% import duty on Swiss products. The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs confirmed the ongoing talks aimed at easing the additional US tariffs impacting Swiss exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 08-08-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 17:55 IST
Switzerland Negotiates on US Import Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The Swiss government announced on Friday that it remains in talks with the United States regarding the recent surge in import duties. As of Thursday, Swiss products now face a 39% tariff, prompting continued negotiations.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) confirmed the discussions are aimed at mitigating the additional costs imposed by these US tariffs. A statement to Reuters highlighted that dialogues remain focused on lowering these fees.

This development underscores the ongoing efforts by Switzerland to protect its export market from the economic impact of heightened import duties in the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025