Clash at the Border: Pakistani Forces Thwart Militants
Pakistani security forces intercepted and killed 33 militants attempting to cross from Afghanistan, labeling them as 'Indian-sponsored'. This incident highlights ongoing tensions between nuclear-armed neighbors Pakistan and India, who frequently blame each other for supporting insurgents. Weapons and explosives were confiscated during the encounter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:03 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a nighttime operation, Pakistani security forces have reported the elimination of 33 militants trying to infiltrate from Afghanistan, according to a statement released by the military on Friday.
The military described the fighters as 'Indian-sponsored' and noted the careful execution of their engagement using precise fire to intercept the group.
This event underscores the persistent strain between Pakistan and India, two nuclear-armed countries that routinely accuse one another of fostering insurgency, though India denies such claims. Recovered from the scene were weapons, ammunition, and explosives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- India
- militants
- border
- security
- Afghanistan
- weapons
- conflict
- insurgents
- nuclear-armed
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nigeria: Amid record hunger and surging insecurity, emergency food assistance to stall entirely
Bail Plea in Parliament Security Breach Sparks Debate
Netenrich Partners with Nuvama Group to Strengthen Security Operations in India's BFSI Sector
AI Revolution: The Future of Farming and Food Security
Kneecap Controversy: Irish Rap Band Banned in Hungary Amid Security Concerns