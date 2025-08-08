Left Menu

Clash at the Border: Pakistani Forces Thwart Militants

Pakistani security forces intercepted and killed 33 militants attempting to cross from Afghanistan, labeling them as 'Indian-sponsored'. This incident highlights ongoing tensions between nuclear-armed neighbors Pakistan and India, who frequently blame each other for supporting insurgents. Weapons and explosives were confiscated during the encounter.

Karachi | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:03 IST
  • Pakistan

In a nighttime operation, Pakistani security forces have reported the elimination of 33 militants trying to infiltrate from Afghanistan, according to a statement released by the military on Friday.

The military described the fighters as 'Indian-sponsored' and noted the careful execution of their engagement using precise fire to intercept the group.

This event underscores the persistent strain between Pakistan and India, two nuclear-armed countries that routinely accuse one another of fostering insurgency, though India denies such claims. Recovered from the scene were weapons, ammunition, and explosives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

