Mysterious Fire Erupts During Land Eviction in Mathura

An elderly farmer in Mathura district suffered burn injuries as a Revenue Department team attempted to evict his family from a cooperative society land. The incident sparked controversy as the farmer's son accused locals of arson. Officials have launched an investigation into the event.

  • Country:
  • India

An elderly farmer in Mathura mysteriously suffered severe burn injuries during an eviction attempt by a Revenue Department team, officials reported on Friday.

The incident unfolded in Khushipura village under the Jaint police station area, where farmer Satyabhan and his family have resided for decades on society land. The eviction team included Naib Tehsildar Anmol Garg, kanungo Rajendra, and lekhpal Kapil, backed by the police.

Controversy erupted as Satyabhan's son, Pushpraj, alleged that villagers sprayed diesel and ignited the fire, aiming to claim the land. Authorities have suspended two officials for negligence and initiated an investigation, led by Additional District Magistrate Pankaj Tripathi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

