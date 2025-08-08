Left Menu

Germany Halts Military Exports Amidst Gaza Conflict

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that Germany will cease all military equipment exports that could be used in Gaza, citing recent Israeli military actions in the region. Merz urged Israel to focus on releasing hostages, ceasefire negotiations, and addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza while avoiding further annexation of the West Bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has declared a halt on military equipment exports to Gaza, citing heightened tensions following Israeli military plans in the region. The German government has historically stood by Israel but finds the current conflict hampers any such support.

Chancellor Merz emphasized the rights of Israel to defend against Hamas but criticized the increased military aggression in Gaza. He stressed that German policy will prioritize hostage release, meaningful ceasefire talks, and ensuring that humanitarian needs are met amidst the 22-month-long conflict.

The call from Germany includes urging Israel to abstain from annexing more of the West Bank and insists on full humanitarian access for aid organizations. Concerns over civilian suffering have led Germany to hold Israel accountable for providing necessary aid in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

