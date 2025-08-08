Supreme Court to Hear ED's Plea on Aircel-Maxis Case Delay

The Supreme Court has decided to hear the Enforcement Directorate's plea against a decision delaying arguments on money laundering charges against Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi issued a notice to Chidambaram after Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the ED, highlighted potential trial delays under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) due to a previous Delhi High Court order.

The bench questioned Raju on the supposed prejudice caused by the delay, noting that while the high court might have acted prematurely, it failed to concurrently safeguard Chidambaram by suggesting that both trials proceed in parallel.

