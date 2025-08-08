Supreme Court to Hear ED's Plea on Aircel-Maxis Case Delay
The Supreme Court will hear the Enforcement Directorate's plea concerning a delay in framing money laundering charges against Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case. The ED is concerned about potential trial delays due to a previous Delhi High Court order. The proceedings focus on the implications of predicate offences.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has decided to hear the Enforcement Directorate's plea against a decision delaying arguments on money laundering charges against Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case.
A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi issued a notice to Chidambaram after Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the ED, highlighted potential trial delays under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) due to a previous Delhi High Court order.
The bench questioned Raju on the supposed prejudice caused by the delay, noting that while the high court might have acted prematurely, it failed to concurrently safeguard Chidambaram by suggesting that both trials proceed in parallel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Three new judges take oath of office, taking strength of Delhi High Court to 43.
ED Cracks Down on Alleged Money Laundering at Reliance Anil Ambani Group
ED Cracks Down on RAAGA: A Deep Dive into Alleged Money Laundering and Loan Scandals
ED Cracks Down on Alleged Money Laundering Tied to Reliance Anil Ambani Group
ED Raids Uncover Alleged Rs 3,000 Crore Money Laundering in Anil Ambani's Reliance Group