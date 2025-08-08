Left Menu

Security Concerns Prompt Mobile Data Blackout in Balochistan

Pakistan has suspended mobile data services in Balochistan until August 31 due to security concerns. The decision aims to prevent potential sabotage during Independence Day celebrations by Baloch nationalists allegedly using the internet for coordination. The government denies accusations of exploiting the province's mineral wealth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a bid to mitigate security threats, Pakistani authorities have suspended mobile data services in Balochistan province until the end of August. This measure, announced on Friday, comes amidst fears of possible sabotage during Independence Day celebrations.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority confirmed receiving the suspension request from the Balochistan government, with a formal notification issued on August 6 by the provincial Home Department, citing law and order issues.

With tensions high between Baloch nationalists and the federal government over alleged exploitation of mineral resources, the decision reflects growing concerns over potential terrorist attacks and the misuse of internet services for coordination by insurgents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

