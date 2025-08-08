Germany's Military Export Suspension Sends Shockwaves Through Israeli Relations

In a significant policy shift, Germany has halted weapon exports to Israel amid escalating concerns about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. This marks the first instance of Germany, a steadfast ally, withdrawing military support since reunification.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced the decision following increased pressure from the public and coalition members. With 73% of Germans seeking stricter arms export regulations, the move mirrors evolving public sentiment.

Despite reaffirming support for Israel's right to counter Hamas, Merz expressed skepticism over Israeli strategies to expand operations. Meanwhile, Germany's weapon export suspension could dramatically impact its relationship with Israel, being one of its main arms suppliers.

(With inputs from agencies.)