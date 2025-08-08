Tragic Demise: Sub-Inspector Found Dead by Suicide in Bihar

A Sub-Inspector with the SSP office in Gayaji, Bihar, was found dead by hanging on Friday. The deceased, Anuj Kashyap, hailed from Saharsa district, authorities disclosed.

The incident was confirmed by Gayaji SSP Anand Kumar, who stated, "While the precise cause of death remains unknown, Mr. Kashyap was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in his residence. Despite being married, he lived alone in the area."

His remains have been transported for a post-mortem to clarify the circumstances. Meanwhile, forensic specialists have been engaged to support the investigation. Kashyap's family has been notified of the tragic event.

