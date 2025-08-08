Daring Robbery in Delhi: Shopkeeper Attacked with Chilli Powder
In northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, a group of unidentified assailants attacked a shopkeeper with chilli powder and looted cash. The robbers arrived on scooters and executed a sudden raid. A video of the incident circulated online, and investigations are ongoing, with an FIR registered.
In a brazen heist in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, an unidentified gang of assailants targeted a shopkeeper by throwing chilli powder into his eyes before looting cash from his store.
The alarming incident occurred on Wednesday when four to five robbers arrived on scooters and swiftly executed their plan by disorienting the shopkeeper with chilli powder.
A video capturing the audacious attack has gone viral on social media, showing the criminals looting the cash box. Authorities have registered an FIR, and inquiries are actively progressing to identify those responsible.
