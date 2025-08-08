Kashmir Gears Up for Independence Day Celebrations
Kashmir's IGP V K Birdi spearheaded a security review meeting to ensure comprehensive preparations for the upcoming Independence Day. The meeting, engaging senior police and security officers, focused on reviewing current security measures and fine-tuning arrangements for the event to ensure a safe and smooth celebration.
In anticipation of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, Kashmir's Inspector General of Police V K Birdi conducted an extensive review of the current security measures. The meeting, held at the Police Control Room in Kashmir, was aimed at ensuring preparedness for the forthcoming festivities.
The gathering was attended by a host of senior officials from various security agencies, including the police, Army, Railway Police, BSF, CRPF, SSB, and ITBP. These discussions are crucial as they focus on the seamless execution of security protocols for Independence Day and other related events.
A police spokesman emphasized the importance of this comprehensive review, stating it was essential to safeguard the celebrations and ensure they proceed without incident. V K Birdi has urged all involved to ensure that all necessary security preparations are completed well in advance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
