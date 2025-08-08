Left Menu

Catholic Bishops Demand Justice After Mob Attack in Odisha

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India condemned a mob attack on Catholic priests and a catechist in Odisha. The CBCI claims this attack is part of a broader pattern of anti-Christian violence. The Bishops urge for swift action and protection of minorities' rights, emphasizing Constitutional guarantees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 22:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) has expressed profound concern over a recent mob attack targeting Catholic priests and a catechist in Jaleswar, Odisha. The incident, which reportedly occurred in August, has been condemned by the CBCI as part of a disturbing trend of violence against Christian minorities in India.

The attack unfolded as Father Lijo, the parish priest of Saint Thomas Church in Jaleswar, returned from a mass with fellow priests, nuns, and a catechist. They were accosted by a mob, accused of forced conversions, and physically assaulted. Local authorities managed to rescue the nuns, while Father Lijo's phone was confiscated and not returned, and the catechist's motorcycle was damaged.

In response, the CBCI called on the Odisha government to take decisive action against the perpetrators, highlighting this as a violation of Constitutional rights. Emphasizing the safety of minority communities, the Bishops' body insists on the protection of fundamental rights and pledges ongoing support and vigilance for affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

